Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) by 918.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 602,603 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543,430 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Antares Pharma were worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATRS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,075,580 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,629,000 after acquiring an additional 249,427 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $13,890,000. HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $6,863,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,245,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,969,000 after acquiring an additional 110,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,028,256 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. 48.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

In other Antares Pharma news, Director Thomas J. Garrity sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 274,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,457.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Antares Pharma stock opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.99. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 39.31%. The firm had revenue of $42.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATRS. Zacks Investment Research cut Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Antares Pharma from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.25.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.