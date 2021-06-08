Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Chairman Sells $665,073.15 in Stock

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 13,209 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $665,073.15. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 90,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,556,775.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ATEX traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,531. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.63. Anterix Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.26 and a 1 year high of $56.78.

Get Anterix alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Anterix by 3.1% in the first quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,411,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,219,000 after purchasing an additional 160,761 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Anterix by 1.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,323,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,399,000 after acquiring an additional 16,156 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Anterix by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 831,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,195,000 after acquiring an additional 13,408 shares during the last quarter. QVT Financial LP lifted its stake in Anterix by 9.0% in the first quarter. QVT Financial LP now owns 356,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,824,000 after acquiring an additional 29,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Anterix in the first quarter worth approximately $14,358,000. 97.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATEX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Anterix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Anterix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.