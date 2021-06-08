Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Ycg LLC

Ycg LLC cut its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. AON makes up approximately 4.4% of Ycg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Ycg LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $39,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of AON by 1.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 66,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,352,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter worth about $1,930,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of AON by 1,813.4% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 233,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,257,000 after buying an additional 220,963 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AON by 4.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 196,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,129,000 after buying an additional 7,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of AON by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 7,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.40.

Shares of AON stock traded down $3.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $244.10. 72,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,662,789. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $177.21 and a 1 year high of $260.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 0.85.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a return on equity of 62.86% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.68 earnings per share. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

