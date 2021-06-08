Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.700-1.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.72 billion-6.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.53 billion.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMAT. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $153.58.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $3.11 on Tuesday, hitting $135.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,046,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,699,758. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $54.15 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.28. The firm has a market cap of $124.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $639,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 206,184 shares of company stock valued at $28,549,930. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

