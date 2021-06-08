AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Given New $81.00 Price Target at Citigroup

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $69.00 to $81.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Shares of AppLovin stock opened at $77.25 on Friday. AppLovin has a twelve month low of $49.41 and a twelve month high of $77.46.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $194,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Herald Y. Chen acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.41 per share, with a total value of $876,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 32,085 shares of company stock valued at $1,892,290. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

