Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 85.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,971 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 83,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 26,742 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 256,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 18,463 shares in the last quarter. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $19.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.92. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $19.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 22.03 and a quick ratio of 22.03.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.15. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 86.52% and a return on equity of 19.57%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th.

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green bought 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.60 per share, with a total value of $59,594.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 113,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,792.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABR shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

