Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) by 167.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

ARCT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.38.

Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $32.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 11.21 and a quick ratio of 11.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.24 million, a PE ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 2.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.06. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $129.71.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.90). The company had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.87% and a negative net margin of 1,316.15%. Equities analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.