Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Hits New 12-Month High at $59.38

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $59.38 and last traded at $59.24, with a volume of 4111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.62.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARES. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ares Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

Get Ares Management alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.57. The firm has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 41.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). Ares Management had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $411.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.80 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.08%.

In other Ares Management news, CFO Michael R. Mcferran sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $5,523,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 126,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $6,925,105.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 6,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 10,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 43.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ares Management (NYSE:ARES)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.