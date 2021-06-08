Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Upgraded to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.43.

Shares of Ares Management stock traded up $1.05 on Monday, reaching $57.62. 704,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,769. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Ares Management has a 52 week low of $36.56 and a 52 week high of $59.17. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.16, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). Ares Management had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 15.46%. Equities research analysts predict that Ares Management will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael R. Mcferran sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $5,523,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 126,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $6,925,105.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARES. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 240,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,639 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Ares Management by 6,134.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 968,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,280,000 after buying an additional 953,229 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Management by 31.0% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 115,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,457,000 after buying an additional 27,245 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ares Management by 6.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 640,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,881,000 after acquiring an additional 37,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.13% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

