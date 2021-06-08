Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arlo Technologies, Inc. product design, wireless connectivity, cloud infrastructure and cutting-edge AI capabilities focuses on delivering a seamless, smart home experience. The company’s cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time. Its connected devices, including wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors and smart security lights. Arlo Technologies, Inc. is based in San Jose, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ARLO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

ARLO stock opened at $6.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $543.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.76. Arlo Technologies has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $10.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.34.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.18. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 51.54%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arlo Technologies will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $137,770.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 652,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,906,570.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 635 shares of company stock valued at $4,209. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARLO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 16.7% in the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and Arlo Ultra, an integrated spotlight and crystal-clear two-way audio with advanced noise cancellations camera.

