Asaleo Care Limited (ASX:AHY) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.02

Asaleo Care Limited (ASX:AHY) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Sunday, June 20th. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.71.
About Asaleo Care
Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?
Receive News & Ratings for Asaleo Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asaleo Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.