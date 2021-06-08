Asaleo Care Limited (ASX:AHY) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.02

Asaleo Care Limited (ASX:AHY) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Sunday, June 20th. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.71.

About Asaleo Care

Asaleo Care Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells hygiene, personal care, and consumer tissue products in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, and the Pacific Islands. The company operates in Retail and Business to Business segments. It offers toilet and facial tissues, and flushable wipes under the Sorbent brand; paper towels under the Handee Ultra brand; feminine hygiene products under the Libra brand; incontinence products under the TENA brand; workplace hygiene products under the Tork brand; toilet papers under the Purex brand; hygiene products under the Orchid brand; and toilet tissues under the Viti brand.

