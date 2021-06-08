Aspiriant LLC Cuts Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Aspiriant LLC reduced its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,784 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 852.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 54.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

NYSE IBM opened at $148.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $105.92 and a 52 week high of $148.74.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.66%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

