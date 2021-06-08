Aspiriant LLC Has $245,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Aspiriant LLC cut its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 47.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,460 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Personal Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 299.0% during the 4th quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 147,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,410,000 after acquiring an additional 110,493 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 289,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 155.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 100,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,383,000 after purchasing an additional 60,898 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,604,000. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 320.7% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 146,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after purchasing an additional 111,312 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVW stock opened at $69.23 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $49.01 and a 12-month high of $70.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.37.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

