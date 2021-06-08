Aspiriant LLC Has $895,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Aspiriant LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,270 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 61,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 14,065 shares during the period. HT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 254,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,925,000 after purchasing an additional 26,668 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 71,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 23,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the period.

BSV stock opened at $82.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.28. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.03 and a 52 week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

