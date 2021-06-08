Aspiriant LLC Makes New $382,000 Investment in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Aspiriant LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CQQQ. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 1,636.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 58,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 54,677 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 15,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 5,659 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,629,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Finally, 20 20 Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $679,000.

Shares of CQQQ opened at $80.86 on Tuesday. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $57.73 and a 1 year high of $108.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.92.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

