Aspiriant LLC Sells 4,256 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Aspiriant LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 46.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,256 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 269.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $274,000. Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 70,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS opened at $139.59 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $93.05 and a 12-month high of $139.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.24.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

