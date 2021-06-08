ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.73

Shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.73 and last traded at $15.71, with a volume of 84593 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.44.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 0.84.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 14.72%. As a group, research analysts expect that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s payout ratio is currently 36.59%.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.