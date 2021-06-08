Asset Planning Services Ltd. Has $6.59 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Asset Planning Services Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 105,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 3.0% of Asset Planning Services Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Asset Planning Services Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 73.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,423,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,326 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,021,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,066 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4,148.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 859,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,716,000 after acquiring an additional 839,406 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 545.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 883,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,161,000 after acquiring an additional 746,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,928,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,989,000 after acquiring an additional 720,713 shares during the last quarter.

VXUS stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.14. 34,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,403,621. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $47.82 and a 52 week high of $67.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%.

