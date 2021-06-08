Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,342 ($30.60). Associated British Foods shares last traded at GBX 2,332 ($30.47), with a volume of 347,013 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Associated British Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,343.33 ($30.62).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,354.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.05, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.46 billion and a PE ratio of 46.09.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a GBX 6.20 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd.

Associated British Foods Company Profile (LON:ABF)

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

