AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a GBX 8,850 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,850 ($115.63) target price on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

AZN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £102 ($133.26) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 8,844.67 ($115.56).

AstraZeneca stock opened at GBX 8,005 ($104.59) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £105.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7,649.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.65. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 12 month high of £101.20 ($132.22).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

