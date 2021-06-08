Atheios Tops One Day Volume of $28.00 (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 8th. In the last seven days, Atheios has traded 26.5% lower against the dollar. Atheios has a market capitalization of $54,738.56 and $28.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atheios coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,573.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,531.06 or 0.07538927 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $597.45 or 0.01779543 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $161.74 or 0.00481739 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.65 or 0.00171721 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $251.87 or 0.00750203 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.58 or 0.00487236 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00007815 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.97 or 0.00393074 BTC.

Atheios Coin Profile

Atheios is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 44,403,486 coins and its circulating supply is 40,784,181 coins. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Atheios

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

