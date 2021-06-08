Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.14.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ATCO shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Atlas from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Atlas from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Atlas from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Atlas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Get Atlas alerts:

Shares of NYSE ATCO opened at $13.74 on Tuesday. Atlas has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $14.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Atlas had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $372.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.22 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Atlas will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlas in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Atlas by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlas during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Atlas by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 20,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Atlas by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. 56.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company operates in two segments, Containership Leasing and Mobile Power Generation. It charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters. As of March 1, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 127 containerships; a fleet of 30 gas turbines and 439 diesel generators.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.