ATN Price Reaches $0.0126 on Top Exchanges (ATN)

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded down 27.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. ATN has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and $355,011.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ATN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ATN has traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00070834 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004282 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00026213 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.65 or 0.00980190 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,065.03 or 0.09548046 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00050636 BTC.

About ATN

ATN is a coin. ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 coins. The official website for ATN is atn.io . The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ATN is a global artificial intelligence API marketplace where developers, technology suppliers, and buyers come together to access and develop new and innovative forms of A.I. technology, effectively building the next generation of artificial intelligence in a trusted and collaborative environment. ATN is built on a smart-contract enabled next-generation blockchain to provide AIaaS. ATN creates an environment that gives DApps quick and secure access to A.I. capabilities and services. In order to achieve this, ATN will create and ensure the growth of a DBots/DApps ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ATN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using U.S. dollars.

