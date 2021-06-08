Atria Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 8.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 143.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 187,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,261,000 after buying an additional 110,615 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at $1,089,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 347,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,474,000 after acquiring an additional 66,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 157.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 19,963 shares during the last quarter. 79.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WCN opened at $120.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.00. The stock has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a PE ratio of 142.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.70. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $124.95.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 12.88%.

In other news, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $300,825.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,133.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WCN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.17.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

