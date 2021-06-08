Atria Investments LLC Lowers Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Atria Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,955 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,289 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 145,485 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $8,671,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 16,731 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 422.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 241,253 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $14,379,000 after acquiring an additional 195,059 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 64,711 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 26,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.06% of the company’s stock.

LVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.68.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $56.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $42.58 and a 1 year high of $66.76. The stock has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.08 and a beta of 1.44.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 47.40% and a negative net margin of 64.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

