Atria Investments LLC Trims Holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Atria Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,658 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 292.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOVA opened at $29.15 on Tuesday. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $57.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.16.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 124.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.82 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Walter A. Baker sold 4,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $183,623.10. Also, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,620 shares in the company, valued at $438,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOVA. Raymond James lowered their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sunnova Energy International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.38.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

