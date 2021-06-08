AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Kowal Investment Group LLC

Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,029 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for 0.6% of Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,116,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,896,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,263 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AT&T by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,703,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,263,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680,978 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $2,019,873,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in AT&T by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,404,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,766,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,766 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,240,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,071,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,844 shares during the period. 50.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. New Street Research raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.75.

In related news, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $28.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,005,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,590,168. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $205.85 billion, a PE ratio of -82.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

