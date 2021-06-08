Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.080-1.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.Autodesk also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.670-4.970 EPS.

Shares of ADSK stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $279.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,630. The company has a market cap of $61.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.32, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $285.71. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $215.83 and a 52 week high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $330.00 target price (up from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $310.86.

In other news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 6,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total transaction of $1,820,990.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $159,463.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

