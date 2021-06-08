Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $310,000.00

Equities analysts predict that Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) will report sales of $310,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $350,000.00 and the lowest is $290,000.00. Autolus Therapeutics reported sales of $290,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $1.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $1.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.54 million, with estimates ranging from $6.90 million to $8.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Autolus Therapeutics.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.88% and a negative net margin of 8,892.85%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AUTL. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Autolus Therapeutics from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autolus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polygon Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 13.3% in the first quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 2,435,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,957,000 after buying an additional 285,714 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 85.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,272,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,023,000 after buying an additional 1,050,040 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,279,000. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,107,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,672,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,954,000 after buying an additional 107,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.86. 1,918,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,964. Autolus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $17.19. The company has a market cap of $359.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.87.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 and AUTO8 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO1/22 for the treatment of dual-targeting CAR-T; AUTO3NG for the treatment of hematological cancer; AUTO4 and AUTO5 for T cell lymphoma; AUTO6NG for the treatment of programmed T cell therapies; AUTO6 for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO7 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

