AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.24 Million

Equities analysts predict that AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) will report $18.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AutoWeb’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.35 million and the lowest is $18.12 million. AutoWeb reported sales of $17.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AutoWeb will report full year sales of $74.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $73.86 million to $74.19 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $83.60 million, with estimates ranging from $81.37 million to $85.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AutoWeb.

Get AutoWeb alerts:

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.14. AutoWeb had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $17.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.61 million.

AUTO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research cut their target price on AutoWeb from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered AutoWeb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in AutoWeb in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of AutoWeb by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 9,889 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoWeb during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AutoWeb during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AutoWeb during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. 13.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AUTO opened at $2.78 on Tuesday. AutoWeb has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $5.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.71. The company has a market cap of $37.44 million, a PE ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 2.26.

About AutoWeb

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to specific search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AutoWeb (AUTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AutoWeb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoWeb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.