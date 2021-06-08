AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Downgraded to “Hold” at Truist Securities

Truist Securities lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Colliers Securities began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $196.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut AvalonBay Communities from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a sector perform rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $191.19.

NYSE AVB opened at $212.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $195.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AvalonBay Communities has a 52 week low of $131.38 and a 52 week high of $214.22.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $497.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.98 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 35.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.19%.

In other news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total transaction of $211,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total transaction of $612,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,860. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 5.8% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

