Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Receives $54.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.60.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AGR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Avangrid in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Avangrid stock opened at $53.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Avangrid has a twelve month low of $40.65 and a twelve month high of $56.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.22.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avangrid will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Avangrid during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Avangrid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Avangrid by 30.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Avangrid by 621.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. 13.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

