Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Hits New 52-Week High at $92.21

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $92.21 and last traded at $91.78, with a volume of 19382 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.23.
CAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Avis Budget Group from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.33.
The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.82.
In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $480,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,020.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bernardo Hees purchased 63,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.39 per share, with a total value of $5,001,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 18,430,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,472,000 after buying an additional 382,254 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,031,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,072,000 after buying an additional 472,186 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 335.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,941,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,837,000 after buying an additional 1,495,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 136.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,244,000 after buying an additional 646,253 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 372.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,036,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,160,000 after buying an additional 816,853 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR)
Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.
Featured Story: Portfolio Manager
Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.