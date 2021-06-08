B. Riley Boosts Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Price Target to $21.00

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TLYS. Pivotal Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tilly’s from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of Tilly’s stock opened at $15.78 on Friday. Tilly’s has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $15.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -315.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.03.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.38. Tilly’s had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. Equities research analysts expect that Tilly’s will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jonathon David Kosoff sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $155,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edmond Thomas sold 32,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $396,656.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,383.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 184,644 shares of company stock worth $2,198,957. 28.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tilly’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the first quarter worth $66,000. JBF Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares during the period. 61.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

