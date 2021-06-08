B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) CEO Acquires $1,346,400.00 in Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 20,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.32 per share, with a total value of $1,346,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bryant R. Riley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

On Monday, June 7th, Bryant R. Riley purchased 13,316 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.31 per share, with a total value of $882,983.96.

NASDAQ RILY traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,195. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.07. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.91 and a twelve month high of $78.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 880 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. 45.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.