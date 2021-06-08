B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) & TravelSky Technology (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Financial Survey

TravelSky Technology (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) and B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

TravelSky Technology has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, B&M European Value Retail has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares TravelSky Technology and B&M European Value Retail’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TravelSky Technology $1.18 billion 5.40 $367.95 million N/A N/A B&M European Value Retail $4.85 billion 1.55 $114.46 million $1.03 29.22

TravelSky Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than B&M European Value Retail.

Profitability

This table compares TravelSky Technology and B&M European Value Retail’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TravelSky Technology N/A N/A N/A B&M European Value Retail N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of B&M European Value Retail shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for TravelSky Technology and B&M European Value Retail, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TravelSky Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A B&M European Value Retail 0 6 3 0 2.33

Dividends

TravelSky Technology pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. B&M European Value Retail pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. B&M European Value Retail pays out 29.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

B&M European Value Retail beats TravelSky Technology on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TravelSky Technology

TravelSky Technology Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions for aviation and travel industry in the People's Republic of China. It primarily offers aviation information technology (AIT), distribution information technology, accounting, settlement, and clearing services. The company's AIT services consist of electronic travel distribution services, including inventory control system, computer reservation system, and airport passenger processing system services, as well as other related information technology solutions. It also provides cargo management services, as well as sells and installs related information systems; computer hardware and software development, and data network services; and computer system engineering design and installation services. TravelSky Technology Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail S.A. operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 28, 2020, it operated 656 stores in the United Kingdom under the B&M brand; 293 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides property development, employment, and administrative services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

