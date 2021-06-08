Baader Bank Analysts Give DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) a €19.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DIC has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €18.50 ($21.76) price target on DIC Asset and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of DIC Asset in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Warburg Research set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of DIC Asset and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on DIC Asset and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. DIC Asset has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €17.08 ($20.10).

Shares of ETR DIC opened at €15.03 ($17.68) on Monday. DIC Asset has a 1-year low of €8.96 ($10.54) and a 1-year high of €16.84 ($19.81). The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 15.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €14.73.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

