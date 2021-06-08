BaaSid (BAAS) Hits Market Cap of $39.93 Million

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded 107.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. BaaSid has a total market cap of $39.93 million and $223,134.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BaaSid has traded up 62.6% against the U.S. dollar. One BaaSid coin can now be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BaaSid alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00073500 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004347 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00026906 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.99 or 0.00985786 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,274.09 or 0.09961851 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00051681 BTC.

BaaSid Coin Profile

BaaSid (CRYPTO:BAAS) is a coin. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,500,000,000 coins. The official message board for BaaSid is medium.com/@baasid.info . BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here . BaaSid’s official website is www.baasid.com/#token

According to CryptoCompare, “BaaSid (Blockchain as a Service) is an authentication blockchain-based project that aims to offer certificate services to ISP (Internet Service Providers) from numerous peer-to-peer links. The BaaSid creates a one-time access through encryption, fragmentation, summon, correlation, descrambling and biometric verification. The previous factors enable the user to gain immediate access without losing time in numerous procedures. The issued token from BaaSid is BAAS. BAAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token with the objective of providing to the network users a compensation for their activity and instant access. “

BaaSid Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BaaSid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BaaSid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BaaSid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BaaSid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.