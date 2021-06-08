Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth about $32,086,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Badger Meter by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,725,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $444,461,000 after acquiring an additional 224,210 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Badger Meter by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 924,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $86,960,000 after acquiring an additional 150,952 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth about $10,610,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,995,000. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Badger Meter stock opened at $94.07 on Tuesday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.53 and a twelve month high of $111.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.45 and a beta of 0.76.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $117.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Badger Meter’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.60%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BMI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Badger Meter in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.40.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

