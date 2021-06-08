Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 125 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Anthem by 141.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Anthem during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Anthem during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Anthem during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

Anthem stock opened at $389.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $381.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.10 and a 12-month high of $406.00. The company has a market capitalization of $95.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

ANTM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $350.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.58.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at $20,792,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total value of $520,610.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,766,065.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,560 shares of company stock valued at $40,153,633 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.