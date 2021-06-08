Ballentine Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,744 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,565 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GLW. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Corning during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Corning by 6,540.0% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson purchased 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $59,925.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,515. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Tony Tripeny sold 44,795 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total transaction of $1,742,525.50. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,133 shares of company stock valued at $179,905 and sold 70,471,735 shares valued at $3,064,756,423. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $42.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.46. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Corning had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GLW shares. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

