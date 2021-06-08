Ballentine Partners LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 9,918.7% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 184,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,327,000 after acquiring an additional 182,801 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 38.5% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 64,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 17,981 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the first quarter valued at $868,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 19.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 46,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the first quarter valued at about $505,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,854.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barrington Research upgraded ViacomCBS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.44.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC opened at $41.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.20. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.67 and a 52 week high of $101.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.65.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

