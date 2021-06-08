Ballentine Partners LLC Increases Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,585 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target (up previously from $564.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $547.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.60.

SIVB opened at $602.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $549.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $199.70 and a 1 year high of $603.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.07.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 28.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CAO Karen Hon sold 421 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.71, for a total transaction of $242,794.91. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,326.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 127 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.27, for a total transaction of $72,932.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,461.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 679 shares of company stock worth $392,323 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

