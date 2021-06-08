Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Receives $21.30 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.30.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $20.50 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of Banc of California stock opened at $18.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.90. Banc of California has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $923.12 million, a P/E ratio of 60.73 and a beta of 1.84.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Banc of California had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $62.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Banc of California will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Sznewajs acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.09 per share, for a total transaction of $54,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,966.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Andrew Barker acquired 27,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.42 per share, with a total value of $501,024.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,224 shares in the company, valued at $225,166.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $742,494 in the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Banc of California by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Banc of California by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Banc of California during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Banc of California during the 1st quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Banc of California by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 16,121 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

