Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Given a €2.60 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.60 ($3.06) target price on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

SAN has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.30 ($3.88) target price on Banco Santander and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Banco Santander from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a €3.80 ($4.47) price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group set a €3.50 ($4.12) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €3.30 ($3.88) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.82 ($4.49) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €3.27 ($3.85).

Banco Santander has a 1-year low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a 1-year high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

