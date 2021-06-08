BancorpSouth Bank Increases Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

BancorpSouth Bank lifted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Prologis were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Prologis by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Prologis by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its position in Prologis by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its position in Prologis by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 12,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.25.

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $122.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.41. The company has a market capitalization of $90.76 billion, a PE ratio of 67.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.73. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.93 and a fifty-two week high of $123.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.53 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 29.47%. Prologis’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 66.32%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

