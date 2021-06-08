BancorpSouth Bank Purchases New Shares in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

BancorpSouth Bank acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,324 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CM shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.88.

NYSE:CM opened at $120.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.26. The company has a market cap of $53.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $65.22 and a 52 week high of $120.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.2051 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $4.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.77%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

