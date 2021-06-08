BancorpSouth Bank Sells 2,000 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

BancorpSouth Bank lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 14.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 249,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,334,000 after acquiring an additional 44,665 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,097,000. Snow Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 12,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 324,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 259,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,836,000 after purchasing an additional 63,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM opened at $55.71 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $58.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.06.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

