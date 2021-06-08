Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $43.79

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.79 and last traded at $42.59, with a volume of 4068 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.22.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.65. Bank Hapoalim B.M. had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 21.75%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank Hapoalim B.M. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. The company offers account-management services, credits for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans, and capital-market activity; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory and retirement planning services; and housing loans.

