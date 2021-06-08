Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) will post earnings per share of $2.32 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Montreal’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.47. Bank of Montreal reported earnings per share of $1.35 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will report full year earnings of $9.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.29 to $10.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.12 to $9.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bank of Montreal.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.95. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BMO. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Cannonball Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 0.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 22.2% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 4.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5.8% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 10.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMO traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $105.85. 37,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,683. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.49. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $51.43 and a fifty-two week high of $106.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8782 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 58.12%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of Montreal (BMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.